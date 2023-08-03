Coast Guard & other agencies work to contain diesel spill from ship on Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a freighter spilling diesel fuel into Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard's Great Lakes district, it happened around 2:50 p.m. about 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee, Mich. It was at anchor offshore north of where the Manistee River meets Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard said the 612-foot bulk carrier Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank.

Officials say a red slick was observed about 1.6 mils by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report.

The Manitowoc activated their response plan and the diesel spill removal organization is on the scene working to contain the spill. The ship is no longer leaking diesel, and the hole has been plugged.

A unified command has been established with the Coast Guard, the Manitowoc, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices, and the City of Manistee working together.

The Coast Guard said there is no known impact on beaches at this time, however, the public is asked to stay away from areas that have diesel. They are asked to call 231-723-6241 for any confirmed sighting.

They say there is no known or expected impact on drinking water at this time.