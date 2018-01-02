Cold snap kicks off metro Detroit ice fishing season early

LAKE ST. CLAIR, Mich. -

The cold snap has sent ice fishermen out the lakes earlier than normal.

"This is the first time in three years that we actually got some weather out here,” said Angler Dale Bidigare while ice fishing on Lake Saint Clair Tuesday.



Bidigare said last year he only got out about six times, and the season was over by February, but this year, things are different.



The arctic blast has frozen Lake Saint Clair earlier this year, and brought thicker ice.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends a minimum of 4 inches for ice fishing and five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.



"Even though you have a bad day of fishing, it is better than a good day at work," he added.



Ice fishing season starts early in metro Detroit

For more ice fishing safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/DNR.