College teams display race cars at Lawrence Tech's 12th Grand Prix

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students from seven universities showcased race cars they built Saturday during Lawrence Technological University’s 12th Grand Prix.

Half-scale Indy cars went through a course on an LTU parking lot. Teams who joined Lawrence Tech at the event included Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, Hope College, Oakland University, the University of Toledo, Wayne State University and Western Michigan University.

The teams are a part of Formula SAE, a program where student create and compete in half-scale open-wheel race cars. The teams built the cars over a nine-month period.

Other LTU competition teams also displayed their work including SAE Aero Design, SAE Electric and SAE Supermileage.

Students in the spring will compete nationally in the finals for most Midwestern teams at Michigan International Speedway in early summer.

