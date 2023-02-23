Comic Convention, Underground Railroad tour coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Comic Convention and an interactive Underground Railroad walking tour are happening in metro Detroit this weekend.

Skating with the Stars will take over Campus Martius Park Saturday, and Carrie Underwood is performing at Little Caesars Arena.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Autorama



Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Autorama is back in downtown Detroit this weekend for the 70th time. The annual event returns with over 800 hot rods, custom vehicles, trucks and more from across the country.

Carrie Underwood with special guest Jimmie Allen



Sunday 7:30

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing her "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by Jimmie Allen, who was nominated for Best New Artist in 2022.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors



Saturday noon

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday before Red Wings play Tampa Bay.

Detroit Red Wings



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday evening after the Pistons play the Toronto Raptors.

Skating with the Stars



Saturday 3 p.m. to 5:30; doors open at 2 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The annual Skating with the Stars fundraiser returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park on Saturday. The event hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and nonprofit Figure Skating in Detroit is raising money for girls in academics, leadership and figure skating. There will live music performances, a performance by FSD girls, a panel discussion with women athletes and leaders, hot chocolate, ice skating, a photo booth and more.

Incredible Journey to Midnight: Detroit Underground Railroad Walking Tour



Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

441 Monroe Street in Detroit

This weekend, Second Baptist Church of Detroit will recount the history of the Underground Railroad and the role Detroit played with its close proximity to Canada. During this interactive walking tour, participants will travel back to pre-Civil War America and learn about those who spoke out against slavery and injustice. Actors will portray significant figures like Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and John Brown, looking back at the dangerous journey of accessing freedom across the Detroit River.

The Great Lakes Comic Convention



Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center at 14500 E. 12 Mile Road in Warren

The Great Lakes Comic Convention returns to metro Detroit this weekend. The comic book, toy and collectible event has a goal of creating a place for collectors, dealers and fans to come together. Attendees can also meet special guests. GLCC is supporting Reading is Fundamental, a childhood literacy nonprofit.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.