It's almost showtime for Taylor Swift weekend concerts and Detroit is buzzing and hotels are booked

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It is almost showtime!

“We’re bringing people from all over the world to see this concert because Taylor Swift is only performing in 20 cities in the world and only 16 in the United States,” said Chris Moyer from Visit Detroit. “So, to give us two shows demonstrates the power that Detroit has.”

And now, it is time for Swifties to take in our beautiful downtown. More than 100,000 people will be in downtown Detroit to see the pop star. While across the street, there's the Tigers' homestand and down the street the MotorCity Pride Festival.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “How are hotels looking? Are people going to be able to come down and stay?”

“Hotels are filling up fast. We do have 45,000 great hotels around the entire Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne County are only about 5,000 downtown. If you want to stay downtown this weekend I would recommend making a reservation today because they are filling up, but our hotel and hospitality community is ready to welcome both residents that want to stay for the weekend and our out-of-town guests coming from all over the world,” said Moyer.

We watched his crews from United Rental take a few remaining pieces down from the Grand Prix, and are now preparing for three more major events on deck.

“This is my first experience. Do you know what I’m saying, and I am very flabbergasted with it,” said LaMont Guster, United Rentals worker breaking down the Grand Prix aftermath. “I’m part of history, I think.”

Now, he’s preparing for three more major events downtown.

“So, we know that we’re looking forward to the draft next year. Everyone’s calling these things like the test run right? How do you respond to that?” asked Lewis.

“If the Grand Prix was a test run, then we passed with flying colors and huge credit to Bud Denker, Michael Montri, Roger Penske for bringing it back downtown,” said Moyer. “I have no doubt that when two sold-out shows of Taylor Swift come to town and you’ve got Tigers in the Motor City Pride coming that is going to be a test that Detroit passes with flying colors.”