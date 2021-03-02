Community groups to provide food for Detroit neighborhood that lost grocery store to fire

(WXYZ) — Several Detroit community groups are coming together to help those affected by a fire at a neighborhood grocery store last month on the city's east side.

The Harper Food Center caught fire on Feb. 20 and was destroyed in the fire. The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit partnered with the Jewis Community Relations Council, Gleaners, hearts for Humanity and more to form the Harper Food Center Citizen Recovery Project.

The goal is to provide food and clothing to the neighborhood that lost its grocery store in the fire.

The group will provide food for up to 300 families once per week, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout March, and on Thursday, March 18, at three locations on the east side.

Those locations are:

1) Greater Christ Baptist Church, located 3544 Iroquois Ave., Detroit. Those in need can pick up, free-of-charge, fresh produce, one gallon of milk per household, a 30-pound box of shelf-stable food and frozen meat, and eggs. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

2) Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, located 4743 Iroquois St., Detroit. Those in need can pick up coats, blankets, adult and children clothing, shoes and other accessories. Food on request.

3) Lord of Lords Missionary Baptist Church, 9341 Chalmers St., Detroit. Those in need can pick up Stable Food non-perishable boxes along with some refrigerated foods March 16.

The group said they may be able to increase and provide more need after the first week, as well as dates past March, depending on the store's recovery.

“On behalf of the Harper Food Center Citizen Recovery Project, I am pleased that we are able to help the neighborhood impacted by the devastating fire at the Harper Food Center,” said Rev. Dr. Steve Bland, Jr., president of the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, Inc. “In the absence of the Food Center, the nearby community has quickly become a food desert in an already food insecure area. There was no way our organizations could sit idly by while individuals and families go hungry. We are salt of the earth and light to the world”

The Project also is accepting volunteers to work on one or more of the listed dates. Those interested may register by emailing COBAPDetroit@gmail.com

