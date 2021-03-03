Menu

7,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Oakland County

Medical director says 'steady progress' is being made
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 17:28:06-05

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Oakland County received 7,400 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. County health officials say it's 700 more doses than the county had originally expected.

“With the news that Merck is going to be joining with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture this one-dose vaccine, this increased supply of vaccine will help accelerate the end to the pandemic,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “We are making steady progress in vaccinating Oakland County residents with nearly one in five having received their first dose.”

Now that the doses are available in the county, local health officials along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will work to determine a plan for administering the vaccine to residents. Then the Oakland County Health Division will begin scheduling vaccination appointments.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Oakland County at the North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac on Wednesday, March 3.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Oakland County at the North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac on Wednesday, March 3.

“I am confident in the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. “All three COVID vaccines prevent death and severe illness, which is what most concerns us in public health.”

