Beaumont opens third COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments for immunocompromised patients

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health announced Thursday that it is opening up appointments for immunocompromised patients who want a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Beaumont is encouraging patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna to get a third dose.

According to the CDC, the patients are those who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Patients can sign up here for a third dose through Beaumont: https://secure.beaumont.org/covidvaccine/Patient/SignIn

“Now is the time for the most vulnerable – those who are immunocompromised – to get a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, director, Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health, in a press release. “An additional dose could provide more protection from the virus and variants.”

Beaumont also wants patients to know these main points:

People who received two Pfizer vaccine doses or two Moderna vaccine doses should get a third dose of vaccine produced by the same manufacturer.

The third dose should be at least 28 days after their second dose.

Beaumont will offer the Pfizer vaccine at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Beaumont will offer the Moderna vaccine at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn.

This additional dose is not for people who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Immunocompromised individuals seeking a third dose may also consider other vaccination sites outside Beaumont, such as pharmacies and retail locations.

Beaumont Health also notes that it will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18.

