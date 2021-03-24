Menu

Dearborn opens up COVID vaccine appointments to 18+ with medical conditions

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:58:16-04

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn is opening COVID vaccinations to people 18 and older with medical conditions, officials announced Wednesday.

People 18 and older with medical conditions and those 50 and older can make vaccination appointments for March 25 through 31 at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Appointments are open to residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City, and Melvindale. Schedule an appointment here: https://www.cityofdearborn.org/covid

