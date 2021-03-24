Dearborn opens up COVID vaccine appointments to 18+ with medical conditions

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn is opening COVID vaccinations to people 18 and older with medical conditions, officials announced Wednesday.

People 18 and older with medical conditions and those 50 and older can make vaccination appointments for March 25 through 31 at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Appointments are open to residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City, and Melvindale. Schedule an appointment here: https://www.cityofdearborn.org/covid

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.