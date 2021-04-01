Watch
Dearborn Public Schools shifting back to virtual for week following spring break

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Computer keyboard
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:33:26-04

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools is shifting back to all virtual classes the week following spring break, the school district announced in a press release.

According to the release, the move is an added precaution as students and staff may have traveled over break.

Students will attend virtual classes April 6 through April 9.

The school district also said that it plans to host a free COVID rapid testing event on April 5 at Edsel Ford High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We still have some hurdles to face with the pandemic moving forward, and I encourage everyone to follow the COVID 19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said in a press release.

