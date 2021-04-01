Dearborn Public Schools shifting back to virtual for week following spring break

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools is shifting back to all virtual classes the week following spring break, the school district announced in a press release.

According to the release, the move is an added precaution as students and staff may have traveled over break.

Students will attend virtual classes April 6 through April 9.

The school district also said that it plans to host a free COVID rapid testing event on April 5 at Edsel Ford High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We still have some hurdles to face with the pandemic moving forward, and I encourage everyone to follow the COVID 19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said in a press release.

