Detroit aims to get younger people vaccinated with new walk-up sites

(WXYZ) — Michigan is nearly 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state.

As of Tuesday morning, 45% of Michiganders over the age of 16 have now had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 30% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Tuesday, it will be even easier for Detroiters to get a vaccine in the city, as there are new walk-in clinics.

In all, there are 11 walk-in clinics. Four of them will be operating five days a week

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said new COID-19 cases are starting to taper off, but the city's vaccination numbers are still low.

He said 10% of people between the age of 16 and 29 years old have been vaccinated, 26% of those between the age of 30 and 64, and 54% of those 65 and older.

"We are going to be the city that has the most open access than any place in America. That's the goal," he said.

To get those numbers up, the city launched a text message service to help get people vaccines.

11 Walk-In Clinic options are available starting Tuesday. On Monday - Friday, 9 to 5, you can walk in - no appointment needed:

TCF Center indoors

Farwell Rec Center

NW Activity Center

Samaritan Center

