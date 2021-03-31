Detroit expands TCF COVID vaccination site to include indoor option

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an effort to accommodate an increased number of vaccination appointments, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that the city would be expanding the TCF vaccination site to now include an indoor option.

According to a press release from the city, beginning Monday, people receiving their first dose can choose to do so using the drive-up site or by going inside the TCF Center.

The expanded space, according to Duggan, will allow the city to help administer up to 8,000 shots per day. The capacity now with the drive-up site is at 5,000 shots per day.

“We want to provide the experience that makes each person most comfortable,” Mayor Duggan said in a press release. “If you choose the drive up for your first dose, that’s where you’ll go for your second dose. The same applies if you choose the indoor location.”

All vaccination appointments must be scheduled by calling 313-230-0505.

People who choose the indoor option are directed to do the following:

Park on the roof top garage, entering off of Congress west of Washington off of Congress Street. The gate will be open and there is no payment or parking validation necessary. Follow the signs to the indoor vaccination site. Stairs and elevators are available. Check in. Once you check in, enter the ballroom and fill out your consent form. Get your shot! Once you receive your vaccination, you’ll remain for a 15-minute observation period before you can leave.

The city will also be holding a City Employee Family Day, which will give City of Detroit government employees the opportunity to bring age-eligible family members to get vaccinated at the TCF Center on Saturday, April 10.

The vaccinations will take place from 10 am until noon. The city says employees can call 313-230-0505 and let the operator know they are calling to schedule an appointment for City Employee Family Day.

