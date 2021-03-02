Menu

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to manufacturing workers

Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 15:35:35-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to manufacturing workers.

Now, anyone who works in a manufacturing job either living or working in the city of Detroit can call and make a COVID vaccine appointment at the TCF Center. There is no age restriction.

“Manufacturing requires large numbers of employees to work in relatively close proximity to each other day after day, so we felt it was important to prioritize them as a group to protect them, the public and our economy,” Mayor Duggan said in a release.

Mayor Duggan said the Detroit Health Department will also be setting up onsite vaccination opportunities at some of the major manufacturing centers in Detroit, starting with the two Jeep plants.

Just last week, Duggan announced that 'good neighbors' 55+ were also eligible to book an appointment.

A full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

Those who are eligible can make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

