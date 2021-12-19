Detroit struggles with COVID-19 vaccination rate after year

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is approaching the one-year anniversary of its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines as officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated or receive booster shots.

The city says more than 424,000 doses have been administered to residents 5 and older since frontline medical worker and first responders began receiving vaccines on Dec. 23, 2020.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, more than 2,600 Detroit residents have died from the disease. But the city’s vaccination rate of 44%, which includes children 5 and older, still is far below Michigan’s overall rate.

