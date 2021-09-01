Watch
Detroit Symphony Orchestra requiring vaccination or proof of negative COVID test for spectators

Posted at 7:35 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 19:37:46-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is ready to welcome supporters back for its 2021-2022 season of performances with COVID safety policies in place.

Showgoers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of a performance start time. A 6-hour antigen test is also acceptable.

Additionally, guests – regardless of vaccination status – are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Children under age 12 must have proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of a performance also.

These COVID policies go into effect at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center starting Sept. 18.

You can visit dso.org/safetyplan for updates.

