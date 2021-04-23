Every vaccination clinic in Wayne County now accepting walk-ins

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County had planned to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to reach homebound seniors, but say the current pause on J&J will not cause a delay because they have plenty of Pfizer.

“We will not let that delay us in reaching those that are in their homes. Again we would just make arrangements to go back for a second dose,” says Genelle Allen, the chief operating officer in the Wayne County Executive’s office.

In Wayne County, every vaccination clinic is now accepting walk-ins.

The "in-home" vaccination program for seniors that cannot physically leave is one more step in expanding accessibility. The program will launch in the coming weeks.

The City of Rockwood is already taking appointments, posting info to request a home visit on their Facebook page.

The county will provide the shots, but the cities will need to provide the staffing to execute the in-home vaccinations.

Outside of Detroit in Wayne County, officials have noticed that vaccine hesitancy seems to go up as the age group goes down.

Wayne County is working with Wayne RESA to develop vaccination clinics in school districts through out the county and keep an eye out for social media campaigns in the near future.

“We’ll be partnering with influencers in that group also because we believe they don’t recognize the benefits,” says Allen.

