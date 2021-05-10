Huron-Clinton Metroparks to offer free, drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing

(WXYZ) — Free, drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing will be available at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

The no-cost rapid antigen tests will be offered Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. Results will be available in as little as 30 minutes. Everyone entering the park during those times will be admitted for free.

The first 300 individuals receiving a COVID test then will also get a $10 Metroparks gift card that can be used at any one of the 13 unique parks in the system.

“MDHHS is pleased to partner with Huron-Clinton Metro Parks to expand free and accessible testing into communities and high-traffic shopping areas. We know one of the most effective ways to manage the spread of COVID-19 is through robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a press release. “The testing process is quick and easy. Appointments and insurance are not required, and anyone can register on-the-spot. Results are received in 30 minutes or less and sent via text or email.”

Other highlights of the pilot testing program include:

Entrance to the park will be free to all during the testing hours of 9 a.m. to Noon on May 14-15.

Testing participants will stay in their cars as they wait and pass through the testing lanes.

There is no cost for the test, no health insurance card required, and no appointment necessary, though pre-registration is available and encouraged at http://honumg.info/StClairMetropark

Testing is available to any person, of any age, from any community during the designated time period at Lake St. Clair Metropark. Though testing is not recommended for those who may have already had a positive COVID-19 test in the last 90 days or those who have already been fully vaccinated and aren’t experiencing any symptoms.

The tests will be administered by MDHHS testing partner Honu and its trained health professionals.

