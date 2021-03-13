Lincoln Park offering COVID-19 vaccine to residents

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Lincoln Park is distributing 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines they have received from the Wayne County Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services.

The vaccines are available for all residents of Lincoln Park over the age of sixty-five and residents over the age of fifty with preexisting health conditions. Preexisting conditions include COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or other conditions that put an individual at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome.

The vaccine clinic will take place at the Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus (21000 Northline Rd, Taylor, MI 48180) and is on an appointment-only-basis. The event will take place on Thursday, March 18, between 9:00, am and 3:00 pm.

To call for a vaccine appointment request, residents are to call a number based on the first letter of their last name and leave a message with your name, address, age, and telephone number.

The numbers are as follows:

If your last name begins with: Please Call:

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H 313-827-6061

I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P 313-827-6068

Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z 313-827-4475

