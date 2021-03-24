Macomb County extending COVID vaccine clinic hours, increasing appointment capacity

MACOMB COUNTY (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department is expanding capacity at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Clinton Township, and also increasing appointment capacity.

RELATED: COVID-19 infections in Macomb County will likely increase, according to sewage samples

“With these increases and expansions, we will be able to serve a greater number of individuals in our county,” said Andrew Cox, director of the Macomb County Health Department. “This puts us much closer to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helps us further protect the health and well-being of our community.”

The COVID clinic at the Verkuilen Building will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 30.

The number of doses given per hour will also increase by 25 percent, going from 12,000 doses to 17,500 each week.

If you live in Macomb County, you'll be able to use the online scheduler here.

“As eligibility opens up, Macomb County will continue to find innovative solutions for serving our population,” said County Executive Mark Hackel. “From partnering with SMART to organizing drive-through vaccination sites, the county is working to remove barriers and to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can receive one.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.