Mask mandate waivers submitted by several students under investigation

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local school officials and state regulators are investigating suspicious waivers brought in by students who are under a mask mandate. The waivers are often signed by licensed medical clinicians.

At the same time, there’s new concern about almost a dozen COVID positive cases among students at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon in just the last two days with another 14 students in home quarantine.

Rao Ghanta is a parent outside of the school who told us this afternoon, “That’s what I heard from my son as well, 4 of his friends are home quarantine this week. It’s scary for sure.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit, which has 87 schools in 6 counties, is reporting 7 waivers have come in signed by the same doctor who lives more than one hour away from the students. 5 waivers came in from a doctor in Florida.

State officials with Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say they’re investigating 28 cases of improperly issued mask waivers, many from the same licensed clinician. And that number includes cases of licensed clinicians who disparage COVID vaccines.

The allegations are first reviewed by licensing board of peers, then if authorized for further action by LARA. Penalties could end up being a reprimand, fine, suspension or revocation.

The state and Archdiocese are not saying who the clinicians are that are under scrutiny.

