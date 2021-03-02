Michigan now seeing plateau in COVID-19 case rates after steady 6-week decline

(WXYZ) — Michigan is now seeing a plateau in case rates, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Although case rates have dropped significantly since the surge in the fall, they are no longer dropping and are higher than they were last summer.

There are now 91 cases per million people, Dr. Khaldun said. Two areas of the state, Saginaw and Traverse City, are seeing a small growth in case rates.

Test positivity has increased slightly to 3.7%.

There are currently 565 active COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, down from 631 outbreaks the week before.

Places where most new outbreaks were reported include K-12 schools, manufacturing and construction, and long-term care facilities.

Overall, long-term care facilities have the most ongoing outbreaks, Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun said the state is still considered about the B.1.1.7. variant. To date, there have been 422 cases of the variant in Michigan. About two-thirds of the cases have been associated with an outbreaks at a correctional facility.

However, there are other areas in the state that show some undetected spread of the variant occurring. Dr. Khaldun warned that if the variant becomes more prevalent across the state, there could be an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"This pandemic is not over," she said. "We need to stay vigilant."

