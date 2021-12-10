LIVE AT 10: Michigan providing update on COVID-19 amid rising hospitalizations, omicron variant

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is providing an update on COVID-19 Friday morning, amid rising hospitalizations and the first confirmed case of the omicron variant detected Thursday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, and two doctors from other Michigan hospitals will speak at the update.

As of Wednesday, the state has 1,368,541 cases of COVID-19 total and averaged nearly 7,700 cases per day over a two-day period.

Michigan also has 4,630 people in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and 59 children in the hospital with the virus. There are 996 patients in the ICU and 601 patients on ventilators.

The state is in the midst f its fourth surge and has been averaging thousands of cases per day. The record number of cases was set in November 2020 with nearly 9,800 per day.

On Dec. 3, the state set a record for the number of active cases of COVID-19 with more than 221,000.

