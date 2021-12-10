Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LIVE AT 10: Michigan providing update on COVID-19 amid rising hospitalizations, omicron variant

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 08:34:20-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is providing an update on COVID-19 Friday morning, amid rising hospitalizations and the first confirmed case of the omicron variant detected Thursday.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 10 A.M.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, and two doctors from other Michigan hospitals will speak at the update.

As of Wednesday, the state has 1,368,541 cases of COVID-19 total and averaged nearly 7,700 cases per day over a two-day period.

Michigan also has 4,630 people in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and 59 children in the hospital with the virus. There are 996 patients in the ICU and 601 patients on ventilators.

The state is in the midst f its fourth surge and has been averaging thousands of cases per day. The record number of cases was set in November 2020 with nearly 9,800 per day.

On Dec. 3, the state set a record for the number of active cases of COVID-19 with more than 221,000.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub