Michigan reports 1,013 new cases of COVID-19, 86 deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 86 deaths from the virus. That brings the total number of cases to 883,202 and deaths to 18,939 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Vaccinations are also continuing to increase, though slower than they had been. As of Thursday, 57.1% of Michiganders age 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced changes to Michigan's reopening plan, saying that all outdoor capacity limits would be lifted and indoor capacity would go to 50% for everything starting on June 1. Then, on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order would be lifted, and things would go back to the way they used to be.

Monday, MIOSHA is expected to lay out its rules for those who are going back to work, as the state will allow in-person work to resume for the first time in more than a year.

