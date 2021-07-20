Watch
Michigan reports 1,028 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Friday

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:15:06-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 898,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,862 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 1,028 cases and 14 deaths since Friday's report. Over Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the average number of new confirmed cases is about 257 per day.

Additionally, all 14 of the deaths announced Tuesday were identified during a Vital Records review.

Although cases in Michigan have remained low due to vaccinations, the spread of the Delta variant is a cause for concern. Preliminary data indicates it may increase the risk of hospitalization, with doctors seeing teenagers and young children admitted in recent weeks.

