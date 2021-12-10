Michigan reports 11,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 235 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 11,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 235 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 5,892 cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

The 235 reported deaths included 151 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,380,324, and deaths total 25,080.

