Michigan reports 12,649 new cases of COVID-19, 254 deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan averaged more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

According to state data on Friday, the state reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 new reported deaths. Of those deaths, 159 were identified during a vital records review.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,420,838 and the total number of deaths to 25,824 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state also identified a few news cases of the omicron variant in metro Detroit. According to the state, cases of omicron are now confirmed in Oakland and Wayne counties, with six total cases identified so far in the state.

The MDHHS says they are running 400 sequences a week at their laboratories with additional samples being analyzed by academic partners and out-of-state CDC contracted labs.

The MDHHS is also urging people to avoid the emergency room unless they have a life-threatening condition.

According to a press release from the MDHHS, the state’s health care systems are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

They note from Jan. 15 through Dec. 3, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths were those who were not fully vaccinated.

