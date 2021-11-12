Michigan reports 15,878 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths since last report on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Friday 15,878 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths since its last web update report on Wednesday. That averages out to 7,939 new COVID cases per day.

The state noted, however, that "this average includes lab results from the processing delay reported on Wednesday."

The deaths reported Friday include 43 from the Vital Records review.

That brings the overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,188,678 and the total number of deaths to 22,767.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

