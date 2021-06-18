Michigan reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 893,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,612 deaths, the state reported Friday.

That's up 162 cases and 14 deaths from Thursday.

The state also announced that cases will not longer be updated on the weekend. The next update will be released on Monday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

