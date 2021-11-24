Watch
Michigan reports 17,003 new cases of COVID-19, 280 deaths over 2-day period

Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:51:48-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Wednesday 17,003 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 280 deaths over a two-day period. That's an average of 8,502 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of deaths include 143 from a review of Vital Records

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan has reached 1,276,264 and the total number of deaths is 23,595.

The state has put out a health advisory recommending everyone ages 2 and up wear a mask during indoor gatherings as we approach the holidays.

The advisory is not an order and it is not required.

Health experts have said Michigan is in its fourth surge.

