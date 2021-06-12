Watch
Michigan reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths Saturday

Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:07:38-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 892,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,540 deaths, the state reported Saturday.

That's up 198 cases and 53 deaths from the day before. The 53 deaths announced included 50 from a Vital Records Review, the state reported.

As of June 5, 837,864 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

