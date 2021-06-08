Michigan reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 891,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,432 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 293 cases and 56 deaths from Monday.

As of June 5, 837,864 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

The state also lifted the curfew on bars and restaurants. This means they can remain open until 2 a.m. and 24 hour facilities can resume their full operating hours.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.