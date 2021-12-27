Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 32,957 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 274 deaths over 5-day period

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
Covid-19 Cases Red.png
Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:05:13-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 32,957 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths over a 5-day period. That's an average of 6,591 cases per day for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The state typically releases COVID numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but they did not release numbers last Friday due to the holidays.

The 274 reported deaths included 158 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,481,480
and deaths total 26,650.

The numbers come as health officials say the state is in a fourth surge and confirmed omicron cases are popping up across Michigan.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub