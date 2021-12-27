Michigan reports 32,957 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 274 deaths over 5-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 32,957 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths over a 5-day period. That's an average of 6,591 cases per day for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The state typically releases COVID numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but they did not release numbers last Friday due to the holidays.

The 274 reported deaths included 158 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,481,480

and deaths total 26,650.

The numbers come as health officials say the state is in a fourth surge and confirmed omicron cases are popping up across Michigan.

