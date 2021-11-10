Michigan reports 6,283 new COVID-19 cases over 2-day period, notes underestimate due to delay

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Wednesday 6,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths over a two-day period, covering Tuesday and Wednesday. That averages out to approximately 3,142 cases per day.

The state noted, however, that due to a processing delay, "the two-day average underestimates the number of new referrals received since Monday."

They said an investigation into the issue is ongoing.

The deaths reported Wednesday include 88 from Vital Records review.

That brings the overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,172,800 and total number of deaths to 22,684.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

