Michigan reports 6,311 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths amid continued rise in case numbers

(WXYZ) — Michigan announced 6,311 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, according to data from the state.

There has been a total of 672,259 confirmed cases and 16,092 deaths in the state.

The month of March brought massive increases in COVID-19 in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up more than 163% from March 1 through March 30, according to the data, and up more than 56% just in the last week.

The increase in active cases coincides with a massive increase in daily new cases of COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that testing is being ramped up to help slow the spread.

That means schools, airports, nursing homes and more will see additional testing, on-site.

More specifically, more than 1.4 million antigen tests are en route to long-term care facilities, and beginning April 2, testing starts for student-athletes.

New public health orders are also in effect through the end of May for Detroit and Wayne County, citing a 235% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

