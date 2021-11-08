Michigan reports 8,911 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths over three-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Monday 8,911 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths over a three-day period, covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That averages out to approximately 2,970 cases per day.

The deaths include 21 from Vital Records review.

That brings the overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,166,517 and total number of deaths to 22,521.

On Friday, 10,094 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported over a two-day period. That averaged out to about 5,047 cases per day.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

