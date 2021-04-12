Michigan reports 9,674 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 9,674 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday. The numbers represent a two-day total, averaging 4,837 new cases since the last report Saturday.

There have been 747,697 cases and 16,512 total deaths confirmed in Michigan.

Michigan's current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on Feb. 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

State health officials say positivity is an early indicator of COVID-19 transmission. As positivity increases, the state expects case rates to follow. Ideally, the positivity rate should be around 3%.

Additionally, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by individuals with COVID-19 has increased 203% since Feb. 28. Currently, 11.9% of beds are being used; trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, officials say.

Deaths have increased 75% since March 9. There were 166 deaths between March 14 and March 20.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.