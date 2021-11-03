More than 200,000 under the age of 20 diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state of Michigan

(WXYZ) — According to the State of Michigan COVID-19 data, 237,196 children under the age of 20 have experienced COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

55,757 of those children were aged 0 to 9 and all developed confirmed cases.

Older children ages 10 to 19 account for 145,267 of the confirmed cases.

10,719 more children ages 0 to 9 years and an additional 25,453 children aged 10-19 years have been diagnosed with probable COVID-19.

In Detroit alone, a total of 11,684 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. 3,690 of those children were 0 to 9 and 7,029 of them were aged 10-19 years.

An additional 965 children (318 aged 0-9 years; 647 aged 10-19 years) have been diagnosed with probable COVID-19.

