Oakland County to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines at additional clinics

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Division has announced that they will have additional COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics available.

The Health Division's North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac will offer booster doses starting on November 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The South Oakland Health Center will offer booster doses starting November 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both clinics will have appointments available through December 17.

Appointments are strongly recommended for these locations.

To schedule an appointment for a booster dose you can visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by contacting the nurse on call at 1-800-848-5533.

The Health Division continues to offer pediatric, first, second, third, and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics throughout the county.

You are encouraged to also check with your local pharmacy or healthcare provider for additional appointments.

