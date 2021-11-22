Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Oakland County to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines at additional clinics

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
booster shots
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:34:30-05

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Division has announced that they will have additional COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics available.

The Health Division's North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac will offer booster doses starting on November 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The South Oakland Health Center will offer booster doses starting November 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both clinics will have appointments available through December 17.

Appointments are strongly recommended for these locations.

To schedule an appointment for a booster dose you can visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by contacting the nurse on call at 1-800-848-5533.

The Health Division continues to offer pediatric, first, second, third, and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics throughout the county.

You are encouraged to also check with your local pharmacy or healthcare provider for additional appointments.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub