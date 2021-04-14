Royal Oak approves plan to create social district allowing outdoor drinking

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak City Commission unanimously approved a plan to create a social district in downtown Royal Oak, allowing people to walk around and drink outside.

The plan will let people in bars or restaurants get alcoholic drinks in to-go cups that are marked and then walk around the social district with drinks.

According to the plan, the boundary would extend along S. Washington S and S. Main with several side streets involved.

Last year, the state passed a law that allows cities to create social districts to help businesses out during the COVID-19 pandemic and allow people to stay safe.

