U-M survey: percentage of Detroiters 'very likely' to get COVID vaccine up from 4 months ago

(WXYZ) — Based on a new survey from the University of Michigan's Detroit Metro Area Communities Study (DMAC), more Detroiters are "very likely" to get the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 4 months ago.

According to a press release from U-M, 38% of Detroiters are really moving toward getting the vaccine, that's up from 14% who responded to a survey in the fall.

Additionally, the percentage of those very unlikely to receive the vaccine fell from 38% to 25%.

In terms of 'likely' vs. 'unlikely,' U-M notes there is a 50-50 split.

U-M reports that the survey also sheds light on the reasons behind Detroiters' desire to get the vaccination. Of the most important, U-M reports it's people's desire to keep themselves, their loved ones and their community safe.

"DMACS allows us to track how Detroiters' attitudes about the COVID-19 vaccine have changed over time. Knowing what factors drive their decision making on whether to get the vaccine can inform public health efforts," said Jeffrey Morenoff, one of the faculty research leads for DMACS, professor of public policy and sociology, and research professor at U-M's Institute for Social Research, in a press release.

Other findings from the survey, according to U-M:

Residents of color were significantly less likely to say they plan to get the vaccine than white residents. On average, men are more likely to say they will get the vaccine than women.

Likelihood of vaccination increases significantly with education and income.

Residents who say they have no trust in the U.S. government as a source for COVID-19 information are half as likely to plan to get the vaccine compared to those with some trust or high trust in the government.

U-M says the survey also found that "85% of residents said in the past week they wore a mask all of the time when in public, 80% said they always wash their hands multiple times a day, and 71% said they are always maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from nonhousehold members."

