Country superstar Eric Church plans fall & winter tour with stop in Detroit in January

Rick Diamond
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 07, 2021
Eric Church, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, is planning a fall and winter tour with full-capacity stadiums this year, and he'll stop in Detroit in January.

Church, who has recently embarked on a campaign to get fans vaccinated and bring concerts back, has scheduled a show at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 22, 2022. He also has a show scheduled at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Jan. 21, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale May 4 to members of his fan club, the Church Choir, and then to the general public on May 7. The plan is to have full capacity arenas.

He's releasing a new triple album this month, "Heart" "&" "Soul" with "&" being released only to his fan club members.

In a recent interview with Billboard for a cover story, even getting his vaccine documented for the story.

“I view it as a godsent miracle,” he said to Billboard about the quick development of a vaccine. “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

