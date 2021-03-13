COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department announced Sunday that COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanding to include people aged 16 and up with disabilities and, or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

“We are encouraged to see a number of positive trends with our vaccination strategy here in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “With an ever-growing number of seniors obtaining the vaccine and increased doses being received, we are making the commitment to provide vaccines to individuals who have a disability and legal advocates.”

Additionally, lawyers, guardians and conservators required to visit and actively visiting wards are eligible. Attorneys that are required to attend in-person proceedings who work in close proximity with others that cannot otherwise be conducted virtually, the county explained.

To verify your eligibility and get the information on how to get vaccinated, visit https://www.macombgov.org/vaccinecentral.