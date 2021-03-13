Menu

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands in Macomb County

John Cairns/AP
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 11:36:56-05

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department announced Sunday that COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanding to include people aged 16 and up with disabilities and, or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

“We are encouraged to see a number of positive trends with our vaccination strategy here in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “With an ever-growing number of seniors obtaining the vaccine and increased doses being received, we are making the commitment to provide vaccines to individuals who have a disability and legal advocates.”

Additionally, lawyers, guardians and conservators required to visit and actively visiting wards are eligible. Attorneys that are required to attend in-person proceedings who work in close proximity with others that cannot otherwise be conducted virtually, the county explained.

To verify your eligibility and get the information on how to get vaccinated, visit https://www.macombgov.org/vaccinecentral.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub