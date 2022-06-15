Crews respond to oil spill in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities reported a significant oil spill Wednesday in the Flint River in Flint.

The spilled appeared to be five miles long, Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for Michigan's environmental agency, told MLive.com.

“Booms are being deployed and investigators are working to determine a source,” the department said on Twitter.

Officials said drinking water was not threatened. Flint used the river for drinking water in 2014-15 before lead contamination caused the city to return to a regional water supplier.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said state and local agencies were at the scene.

“We are working to clean the substance from the river,” he said.