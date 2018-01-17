Criminal sexual conduct charges given to two Romulus men

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two Romulus men have been given criminal sexual conduct charges.

Jose Osmin Cortez-Mendoza was arraigned in Romulus on Jan. 15 and was charged with six counts of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

Romulus police detectives began investigating the allegations in November 2017, revealing that he had allegedly sexually assaulted three victims aged 11, 13 and 16.

Christopher Joseph Jordan was arraigned on Jan. 17 and was charged with three counts of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, one count of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree and three counts of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree.

Jordan's bond has been set at $500,000.

Detectives began their investigation in October 2017, where they found that Jordan had allegedly sexually assaulted his 15-year-old stepdaughter starting in October 2016.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by either defendant is asked to contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.