Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE—Vanessa Caudel, a nurse, sits at her work station in the Great Circle treatment center on Feb. 24, 2022, in Salem, Ore., where she provides doses of methadone, which can relieve the "dope sick" symptoms a person in opioid withdrawal experiences. Almost two years after Oregonians voted to decriminalize drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment services, the pioneering effort has been struggling to show progress. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 09:54:25-04

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds.

Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country.

Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead.

Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon's experiment has had a rocky start.

But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

