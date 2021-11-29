Cyber Monday shopping? Here are scams to look out for & what you can do to avoid them

(WXYZ) — Monday is America's biggest online shopping day of the year, and retail experts say online spending during Cyber Monday is expected to top $11 billion.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said it's important for people to be hyper-aware of scams during this time and to make sure they're protecting their information.

When it comes to buying stuff online, stick with the brands you know and try to avoid clicking on pop-up links or deals that may seem too good to be true.

Online scam artists know how to draw people in, but if you do your homework, you don't have to be another victim.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, more people will be doing their holiday shopping online.

"A lot of people who otherwise might go to brick-and-mortar stores are going to definitely want to shop online to make sure they don't compromise their health in any way," Nessel said.

Before you lose your deals in deals galore, Nessel said to arm your devices with anti-virus software.

"You can set your operating system so the web browser updates automatically and ensures your device has all the latest protection on it," she said.

Nessel said even she has been targeted by online scammers. Her best rule of thumb is to stick with the sites she knows and research the ones she doesn't.

"If it's not a store you are familiar with, make sure there's a customer service phone number that's associated with whatever site it is, and they have a listed physical location," she said.

A quick Google search may keep you from buying a fake product or purchasing from a company with a bad return policy. When it comes to your payment method, Nessel said credit cards are the way to go because it's easier to get a refund.

"That's why sometimes the best thing you can do is be armed with education and information to make sure your shopping experience is a good one," she said.

There are some great deals out there right now, so today is a good day to knock out some holiday shopping. Just remember to be smart and vigilant.