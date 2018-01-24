Dan Gilbert: Amazon rejected Detroit due to 'old, negative reputation'

(WXYZ) - When Detroit failed to make it to the next round in the bid for Amazon's second headquarters, many attributed it to a lack of regional transportation.
However, Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert, who led Detroit's bid for Amazon, argued that transportation, as well as talent, were not factors.
In an email Gilbert sent to the Amazon Detroit Bid Committee, he addressed the "conventional belief" that a lack of talent and transportation was the reason that Detroit did not make Amazon's next round.
Was it really a shortage of 'talent' that left Detroit off of the Amazon HQ2 shortlist? No. The 'Elephant in the Room' is the culprit. Here is the email I sent to the 60+ member Amazon Detroit Bid Committee of public & private leaders from MI & Canada: https://t.co/9gHsTZCZE1