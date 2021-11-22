Danny Fenster named honoree for ‘Menorah in the D’ event

(WXYZ) — Danny Fenster will be one of the honorees who will help light the menorah at this year’s Menorah in the D event.

Before he was freed, the 37-year-old American journalist from Huntington Woods spent more than 5 months in a Myanmar jail after a military coup.

Menorah in the D, which is put on in partnership with the Federation, The Shul and Chabad in the D, will take place on Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. There will be an in-person and live stream option.

“We are so honored to welcome home Danny and to have him as a dignitary to light the large Menorah Sunday evening at Campus Martius,” said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, in a press release. “We are going forward to bring everyone together again as we light the Menorah in downtown Detroit.”

The annual event usually attracts thousands of people to Downtown Detroit for the lighting of the 26-foot menorah.

For more information, go here: http://www.menorahinthed.com/

