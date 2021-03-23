Menu

Dearborn man charged in hookah lounge multiple stabbing

Thinkstock
File photo of police handcuffs.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 17:08:25-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Taha Shitawi, 34, of Dearborn, has been charged with the stabbing of five people outside a hookah lounge in Detroit over the weekend.

Police say Shitawi had an argument with several people inside the lounge on March 21 around 3:30 a.m. The verbal argument moved outdoors. That's when the defendant allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims before fleeing.

Shitawi was arrested on March 22.

He's charged with five counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault.

The incident is still being investigated.

