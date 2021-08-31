Dearborn police searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspect in man's death

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Police Department is searching for Ronald Deshawn Yarbrough, 24, accused in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

The homicide happened Sunday, Agu. 29 around 8:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Heather Dr.

Police found the victim shot several times. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Beaumont – Oakwood where he died from his injuries.

Yarbrough fled the scene. He's known to frequent Detroit or Inkster, and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police say.

“We will use all available resources, including our state and federal partners, to bring this case to a close. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. I urge the community to speak out and help us locate the person responsible and bring him to justice,” said Dearborn Chief Ron Haddad.

If you have information on this homicide, contact the Dearborn police tip line at 313-943-3012. Or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak-Up. You can also text your tip to CRIMES (274637).